Arizona Politics

Shots fired at Harris-Walz campaign office in Arizona

today at 5:48 AM
Published 5:53 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating shots fired at a Harris-Walz campaign office in Arizona.

Officers were called to the Tempe office Monday afternoon when workers arrived to find apparent gunshot damage.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police say, just last week, the front windows of the same office were shot with what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun.

They say they're taking extra measures to ensure the safety of staff and others in the area.

