Phoenix authorities find “unknown substance” in connection to hateful political signs

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities are investigating after an "unknown substance" was found in connection to hateful political signs in Phoenix.

Hazardous material crews are working to identify the substance, which are believed to be connected to small black signs posted that read "Dems Lie" and "Dems Kill Jews" in colorful lettering.

Crews shut down the roadway between 36th and 44th Streets for the investigation, and a second scene was active at 50th Street and Ray Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department (PFD) confirmed that they were helping police with the investigation.

Phoenix Police said there "was no danger to the community."