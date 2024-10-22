Skip to Content
Arizona News

Phoenix authorities find “unknown substance” in connection to hateful political signs

By ,
today at 12:41 PM
Published 1:15 PM

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities are investigating after an "unknown substance" was found in connection to hateful political signs in Phoenix.

Hazardous material crews are working to identify the substance, which are believed to be connected to small black signs posted that read "Dems Lie" and "Dems Kill Jews" in colorful lettering.

Crews shut down the roadway between 36th and 44th Streets for the investigation, and a second scene was active at 50th Street and Ray Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department (PFD) confirmed that they were helping police with the investigation.

Phoenix Police said there "was no danger to the community."

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content