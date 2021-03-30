Cats make history, reach Final Four for first time ever

Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In March of 1998, Adia Barnes was in her senior year at Arizona. She was the Wildcats' leading scorer and Pac-10 Player of the Year. She was the leader of one of the best teams that the Arizona Wildcats women's program has ever had after reaching the Sweet Sixteen.

1998 was the last time the Cats reached the Sweet Sixteen.

That was until this year--a team led by senior Aari McDonald and a head coach on the sideline who's been there before. That coach being none other than Adia Barnes.

Not only did this year's Cats reach the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1998, they crushed that feat--winning the Regional Semi-final game against Texas A&M and then taking down Indiana in the Elite Eight on Monday night.

It is the first ever Final Four appearance in program history. Barnes, now a part of two of the best teams to ever step foot in the Wildcats' locker room.

After a close game throughout over in San Antonio, the Cats took off late in the fourth quarter thanks to Aari McDonald's excellence--the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Her 33 points would lead all scorers even after going down for a few minutes late in the fourth due to a small ankle injury.

The 66-53 win sends Arizona to it's first Final Four--but they have their work cut out for them.

The early game in the night featured two favorites to win it all--second-seeded Baylor and one-seeded Connecticut. Arizona taking on the winner.

After Baylor led most of the way, Page Bueckers led UConn on a wild fourth quarter comeback with her 28 points.

In the final seconds, Baylor's DiJonai Carrington had a chance to win it for the Bears. Down one with seconds remaining, Carrington drove to the bucket and got her shot blocked to seal the win for the Huskies. That play would be the conversation of the night, as many thought it was a clear foul on two UConn players.

Nonetheless, the whistle was not blown and UConn survived once again, 69-67, setting up a a Final Four date with Arizona on Friday.

The win gives UConn its 13th straight Final Four appearance.