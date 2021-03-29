Cats reach program’s first ever Elite Eight, Booker’s 35 points leads Suns in OT

Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As if there wasn't enough madness in the Men's NCAA Tournament this weekend, the Women's Sweet Sixteen did not disappoint.

Especially for the the Arizona Wildcats faithful.

In it's 48 years of the program, the Cats have never made it to the Regional Final game. That would change on Saturday as they took on the second seeded Texas A&M Aggies out of the Mercado Region.

After a tight contest into the third, Cats' Aari McDonald took over. The senior knocked down three straight threes to extend their lead--part of her game-high 31 points. From that point, the Cats never looked back.

They would stun the Aggies 74-59 and advance another day. They will play Indiana University at 6pm MT tonight.

In the Men's side, the madness continued in the Sweet Sixteen round, as well. After two one-seeds, Gonzaga and Michigan, sailed through with no problem early in the day, the night cap was left to UCLA vs Alabama and USC vs Oregon.

In a wild final two minutes, the second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide hit a buzzer beating three to send the game to overtime. In overtime though, it was all-Bruins.

After being tied at 70 in the overtime period, the Bruins would score the next 10 points, including a step back three to beat the shot clock by Jaime Jaquez Jr. who finished with 17 points.

The Bruins went on to win 88 to 78 in OT and join fellow Pac-12 school, Oregon State, as the only double-digit seeds left in the tournament.

Finally, USC and Oregon tipped off to round out the Sweet Sixteen round with the winner filling the final Elite Eight spot.

After a hot start from the Ducks from Oregon, it was all USC from then on. Led by 22 points from Isaiah White and 20 points from Tahj Eaddy, the Trojans took off and ran Oregon off the floor.

The Trojans would finish on top with an 82 to 68 victory to advance to just their third Elite Eight in program history. They play one-seed Michigan on Tuesday night.

Lastly, a look at the NBA and the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns traveled to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Sunday night looking to win their eighth game in 11 tries.

After an explosive third quarter to open up a nine-point lead into the fourth, the Hornets made a run and tightened it up in the end. The game would eventually go to overtime tied at 90.

In the overtime period, a three from Mikal Bridges and six closing free throws from Devin Booker and Chris Paul would seal the deal.

The Suns would win it 101 to 97 after 53 minutes--led by Devin Booker's 35 points and six rebounds.

The Suns head back home to the desert for a three-game homestand, starting with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.