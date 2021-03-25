Arizona Wildcats women’s team advances to Sweet Sixteen, Suns lose a tight one

Sports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a wild night in San Antonio for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. Eight more teams advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for this weekend.

One of those teams--the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cats are one of the three seeds in the tournament after an 18-5 campaign. They would take on the 11th seeded, BYU Cougars in the Second Round.

After trailing late in the fourth quarter, Cate Reese hit a big three to take the lead. Following that, the star of the night, Aari McDonald, took care of business with a few drives to the bucket.

She would then steal the ball and go coast to coast to lay it in and that would ultimately seal the win for the Wildcats. McDonald finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Then the Wildcats had to sit and await their next opponent. That would end up being the winner of Texas A&M and Iowa State--and that one would end in thrilling fashion. Walk off fashion, actually.

A&M's Jordan Nixon would lead the way with 35 points for the Aggies--the last two being the biggest.

In overtime, the Aggies would steal the ball and Jordan Nixon drove into the lane and floated the ball off the glass and in at the buzzer. That bucket, setting up a date with the Wildcats on Saturday.

In the NBA--the Phoenix Suns took the floor again in Orlando, looking for their seventh straight road victory. They entered the night as the second best team in the Western Conference.

But last night would not cut it.

After a 13 point lead at one point, the Suns let the lead slip away. Eric Fournier for the Magic then iced it with a layup off the glass with less than 10 seconds to go.

Despite 25 points from Devin Booker, he couldn't get the game winner to fall and the Suns lost a close one. That ending their impressive road win streak.

Phoenix will head north of the border and play the Toronto Raptors on Friday.