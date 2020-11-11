Whole Foods Offers ‘Turkey Insurance’ Just In Case You Mess Up Thanksgiving Dinner

Video

AUSTIN, Tex. (KYMA/KECY) - Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance introduce the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, the first-ever “insurance” for the beloved centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal.

Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving for the first time, or you’re scarred from a previous bird blunder, Whole Foods Market and Progressive have you covered this year, offering a $35 Whole Foods Market gift card in case you commit a turkey cooking fail.

“As we anticipate smaller Thanksgiving gatherings and first-time cooks tackling turkey preparation this year," said Theo Weening, Vice President of Meat and Poultry at Whole Foods Market. "The Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray."

To be eligible for the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, shoppers must purchase and obtain their Whole Foods Market brand turkey between Nov. 11-22.

If your Thanksgiving turkey turns out overcooked, undercooked, burnt, dry or just doesn’t end up cooking like you thought it would, visit TurkeyProtectionPlan.com for full details on how to submit a claim.

This is limited to the first 1,000 claims, beginning November 26.

“We want to help customers rise to the occasion and take on that turkey with confidence for less-stressed Thanksgiving meal preparation,” said Weening.