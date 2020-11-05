Americans sought out junk food and booze as election results trickled in

Video

(CNN) - You want some fries with that election? How about a beer?

Americans are apparently answering "yes" to both!

According to Google, searches for "fries" and "liquor stores" saw huge spikes on election day.

People also searched for pizza, Chinese food, sushi and Mexican food.

Maybe they just wanted easily deliverable food so they didn't have to leave the house, but many people are pointing to a different explanation.

They say people are using comfort food and booze to ease their election anxiety.