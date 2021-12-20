What’s next for stalled Build Back Better plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN NEWS) - The Biden Administration attempting to pick up the pieces of the shattered agenda.

Senator Joe Manchin pulled out of negotiations on the Build Back Better plan this weekend, ending any hope of passing the bill in the Senate any time soon.

"I gave Schumer exactly the philosophical beliefs and the amount of money that I thought we could raise in pay for everything. So they've had that from day one," said Senator Joe Manchin.

What's in jeopardy? Monthly payments for millions of American families, universal Pre-K for 3 and 4 year-olds, access to health insurance for more than two million low-income Americans, and billions of dollars in clean energy spending.

"You're going see an extraordinary backlash for that, not just from progressives but from the business community," said Democratic Representative Madeleine Dean

Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, promises to still hold a vote early in the new year.