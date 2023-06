BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering his ex-wife appeared in court to discuss a bail agreement.

The suspect's attorney, Armando Galvan said his defendant does not have a criminal history, therefore, he should have a set bail.

But the family of Rose Campos said they are afraid for their lives, therefore the judge denied bail.

Our reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.