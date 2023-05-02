Home Grown: Yuma Catholic FFA from the classroom to the field

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - In today's Home Grown report, local students from the Yuma Catholic High School FFA chapter learned how to sweep alfalfa fields for insects.

The dual credit plant science class at Yuma Catholic took the learning from the classroom to the field to catch samples of insects and analyze them under a microscope.

They caught insects like lady bugs and aphids which are both essential for alfalfa.

“Well for the ladybugs to thrive they need a food source and aphids are a perfect food source for them. We call ladybugs a natural enemy in the field and aphids are the pests so today we’re just seeing how we stand with our ladybug populations and our aphid populations," said Pest Control Advisor, Macey Keith.

“Being able to get the opportunity to come out here and spend time with my chapter and with the amazing members of our community and sweeping fields, who really gets the opportunity outside of something like this,” said Cadence Patterson, Yuma Catholic FFA.

The students were able to experience a day in the life of a pest control advisor, to see if they may want to go into that field in the future.