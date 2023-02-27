FDA authorizes first at-home COVID/flu test

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - If you test negative for COVID, but still feel sick, how do you know if you have a flu?

It's extremely difficult. However, that's about to change.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved an at-home test Friday. The test can check for both COVID-19 and influenza.

It's made by California biotech company Lucira Health.

The test is 99% accurate at detecting a negative result for influenza A and 90% accurate for a positive result.

It's considered 100% accurate for detecting a negative COVID-19 result, and 88% accurate for a positive result.

The test's accuracy for detecting influenza B is not known.

Flu season is just about over, but the U.S. has seen more than 235,000 new COVID cases this week.