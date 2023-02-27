Skip to Content
Top Stories
By , ,
today at 1:15 PM
Published 1:28 PM

FDA authorizes first at-home COVID/flu test

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - If you test negative for COVID, but still feel sick, how do you know if you have a flu?

It's extremely difficult. However, that's about to change.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved an at-home test Friday. The test can check for both COVID-19 and influenza.

It's made by California biotech company Lucira Health.

The test is 99% accurate at detecting a negative result for influenza A and 90% accurate for a positive result.

It's considered 100% accurate for detecting a negative COVID-19 result, and 88% accurate for a positive result.

The test's accuracy for detecting influenza B is not known.

Flu season is just about over, but the U.S. has seen more than 235,000 new COVID cases this week.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Adelmi Ruiz

Adelmi joined KYMA in 2022. Send your story ideas and more to Adelmi at: adelmi.ysita@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content