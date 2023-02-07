Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:12 PM
Published 11:56 AM

Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral

Samantha Byrd

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One woman from California claims she’s in part responsible for a growing demand for Yuma lettuce across America.

She lost 140 pounds eating giant salads, and those salads went viral on Facebook, landing her on eight magazine covers.

Thousands of people have lost weight following her, including 194 people who have lost at least 100 pounds.

Amanda Rose is the founder of the weight loss community, Eat Like a Bear, which helps hundreds of thousands of people lose weight by eating salads.

News 11's Samantha Byrd will have more later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content