Pet Talk: Meet Bella

An adorable puppy who loves to play

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- This week the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) would like to introduce Bella, a friendly and loving pup.

Bella is a 9-month-old female German shepherd mix who loves to play with toys and gets along well with other dogs.

One of Bella's favorite activities is playing fetch and is one of 11 German shepherd mixes currently at the shelter in need of a forever home.

Come meet Bella and all her other furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

The Humane Society of Yuma will be opened on Christmas Eve at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas day.

The Humane Society will reopen again on December 26th at 12 p.m.