Pet Talk: Meet Jensen!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week we'd like to introduce you a fun-loving shepherd mix from the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) who'd bring some fun to your family.

Jensen is about a year-and-a-half old, and he is neutered. He's good with kids and dogs alike. Jensen's always up for playtime - he's the one who gets his pack-mates up and running around. He likes travel and wading pools, but he loves his treats.

Those considering adopting Jensen should also consider a taller fence. He's not an escape artist, but he is a jumper.

You can meet Jensen by heading down to HSOY at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or calling (928) 782-1621.

To check out other dogs and cats hoping to find their furrever home, just visit HSOY's website.