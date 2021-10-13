Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Jensen!

HSOY

This shepherd mix is looking for his furrever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week we'd like to introduce you a fun-loving shepherd mix from the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) who'd bring some fun to your family.

Jensen is about a year-and-a-half old, and he is neutered. He's good with kids and dogs alike. Jensen's always up for playtime - he's the one who gets his pack-mates up and running around. He likes travel and wading pools, but he loves his treats.

Those considering adopting Jensen should also consider a taller fence. He's not an escape artist, but he is a jumper.

You can meet Jensen by heading down to HSOY at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or calling (928) 782-1621.

To check out other dogs and cats hoping to find their furrever home, just visit HSOY's website.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

