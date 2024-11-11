2024 Annual Veterans Day Parade hosted in Wellton

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents in Wellton honored thier local Vets in their Annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday.

We spoke with two locals who shared what this special day means to them.

Over a couple hundred people lined the streets here waving hello, paying tribute, and recognizing the brave men and women who served our country.

Judy Phillips, a local and wife of a Vietnam Veteran, says "To me, it is just simply a day that we celebrate our military and our country. We live in the best country there is so we got to celebrate that,".

The parade also included local law enforcement agencies, active-duty military members, and even the kids joined in.

The Grand Marshals of the parade were Jimmie Robinson and Bill Hudson, two World War Two Veterans, both over 100 years old.

Traci Sparks, a Navy Veteran & Commander of VFW Post 6790, shares "It's just amazing to hear some of their stories and to see that they're still alive and passing down that history,".

Sparks shared what she would like all her fellow vets to know on this special day.

"If you're struggling, there's hope. There's a lot of resources. You don't have to struggle alone and that we are here for you… And to know that your service was recognized," she says.

And Phillips expresses her gratitude.

"Absolutely, thank you for your service," she shares.

At the end of the procession, VFW Post 6790 hosted a free lunch for veterans, locals, and their families.