Two Grand Marshals chosen for Annual Veterans Day Parade in Wellton

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Grand Marshals have been chosen for this year's Veterans Day Parade in Wellton.

One Grand Marshal is William "Bill" Hudson, a 102-year-old World War Two Veteran.

The other will be Jimmie Robinson, a 103-year-old World War Two Veteran who turns 104 this month.

Both veterans were honored in a Veteran's Day ceremony at Wellton Elementary School on Thursday.

They both share what this special honor means to them.

"It's very exciting to me to tell you the truth. I'm very thrilled about it too," says Robinson.

Hudson adds "It's one of the highlights of my existence and I'll make the best of that,".

The Veterans Day Parade will take place in Wellton on Monday, November 11th at 11 a.m. starting at Westside Park.

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024.

