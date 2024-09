YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A celebration was held Monday for local Veterans, active military, and public safety departments in honor of 9/11.

The Beacon Home Group and VFW Post 1763 hosted its Oh, the Yumanity! event.

The event featured free food and drinks for the service members, Games for the kids, and prize giveaways.

All the proceeds from the event go toward the VFW Post. The theme of the celebration was "Party with the Heroes."