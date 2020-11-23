Skip to Content
Military Matters
Capt. Robin Bosman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Capt. Robin Bosman is the Station Adjutant on MCAS Yuma.

As an adjutant, it is her responsibility to coordinate administrative matters for Marine Corps staff sections and external agencies at the staff level.

She also ensures that every Marine in their own command has administrative resources both for day-to-day tasks and long-term career progression.

Capt. Bosman’s favorite part of the Marine Corps is being able to hear and learn from all of the Marines around her, while also building a relationship with them.

