Synergy HomeCare – Local group seeks to help an unbearable situation

Synergy HomeCare is looking to help people in need, one bear at a time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - To some people a stuffed animal is nothing more than stuffing and stitching. But, to children in distress, that toy could bring a little peace.

That's why the team at Synergy Homecare came together to create a new program called "Synergy Bears". The program is aimed at assisting nonprofits and other entities that deal with children to keep a steady stock of stuffed animals.

Synergy Homecare provides direct care services to clients of all ages. The company's leadership and its staff are working together to keep up with the need.

On Thursday, May 26, the Synergy team visited Amberly's Place a victim advocacy center, and delivered a carload of Synergy Bears. Tori Bourguignon, the Amberly's Place Executive Director says the donation comes just in time, and the nonprofit's stuffed animal supply was extremely low.

According to Bourguignon Amberly's Place shares its stuffed animals with other nonprofits that also work with children.

Melissa Dunn with Synergy Homecare says that their Synergy Bears are meant for anyone going through a traumatic experience. Dunn says that in the future the group plans to expand its donations to first responders among others.