Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet Titus

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
September 9, 2024 5:34 PM
Published 1:00 PM

An adorable pup who is very loving and looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Titus!

Titus is a 4 year old male husky who is truly a hidden gem and weighs 88 pounds.

Titus walks great on a leash, is good with people, and absolutely loves being petted. 

He also does well with other dogs and would like to have a roommate. 

Thanks to best friends animal society there is no fee to adopt titus because all animals weighing 40 lbs. or more are free through September 15th.

Come visit Titus at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Titus or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content