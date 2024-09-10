Pet Talk: Meet Titus

An adorable pup who is very loving and looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Titus!

Titus is a 4 year old male husky who is truly a hidden gem and weighs 88 pounds.

Titus walks great on a leash, is good with people, and absolutely loves being petted.

He also does well with other dogs and would like to have a roommate.

Thanks to best friends animal society there is no fee to adopt titus because all animals weighing 40 lbs. or more are free through September 15th.

Come visit Titus at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Titus or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.