July 22 marks National Mango Day

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Monday is a special day to pay tribute to one of the world's favorite fruits!

July 22 is designated as National Mango Day, a sweet tropical fruit popular in desserts and drinks.

Mangoes were first cultivated more than 4,000 years ago in India. Unlike other fruits that spread as birds and animals transport tiny seeds, it was humans who transported mangoes across the world.

There are more than 500 varieties, many of which were cultivated as a result of political, religious, and social influences.

Mangoes are the national fruits of Pakistan and India, and the tree is the national tree of Bangladesh.

