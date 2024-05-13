Yuma High School’s exhibit to spotlight student art

Jailhouse Art is free for everyone to attend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma High School (YHS) art program will be hosting its end-of-year exhibition "Jailhouse Art," and is inviting the community to see what its students have been working on.

Jailhouse Art will be open to the public on Monday, May 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Snider Auditorium hallway.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said Yuma High students also have an early access opportunity to see the exhibition during their fifth and sixth-period classes.

The art exhibition will have three-dimensional sculptures, paintings, and drawings that students have chosen to showcase. Students have worked on these projects throughout the year.

According to YUHSD, all students from Art 1, 2, 3, and Advanced Placement (AP) will be a part of the exhibition.

“I’m excited to show others what I've created and worked hard on,” YHS AP Art and Design student Leslie Romero said. “I decided to showcase a painting of a beach at night that I worked on in my AP art class and I chose it because I like nature.”

“I want everyone to come see what students have been making and the ideas they've been exploring,” YHS art teacher Jillian Vanhorn said. “It's a great chance for students to showcase their work to family, friends, and members of the community.”