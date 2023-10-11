We have a WINNER for our 2023 KYMA News 11’s MONSOON Picture Contest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The time has come, Weathercaster Melissa Zaremba picked her three favorite pictures that were submitted and taken this 2023 Monsoon season.

The final decision was left up to the viewers to pick their favorite out of Melissa's top three picks.

The winner of the News 11's Monsoon Picture Contest sponsored by One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating is... the lightning strike photo sent from Shannon Fenzel!!!

Shannon, you are the winner of the $500 money prize! Congratulations Shannon!

Take a look at the top three that the viewers were voting on.

Here are the top three rankings:

1st Place: Lightning Strike from Shannon Fenzel (WINNER)

2nd Place: Dust storm from Ray Urias

3rd Place: Sunset after severe storm/flooding from Raquel Escalanti

Thank you to all the viewers who participated and submitted their photos on our KYMA App.

We received 101 submissions through our KYMA App during the 2023 Monsoon season.

Also, a big thank you to One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating for sponsoring this contest.