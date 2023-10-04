Vista High School spends a day with Lily for ‘Dogs Day Out’ 

Lily, a 4-year-old female pitbull terrier, has been at the Humane Society of Yuma since July 14, 2023

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local high school got to spend a day with a dog named "Lily" from the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY).

Vista High School was able to participate in Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) and HSOY’s partnership called “Dogs Day Out.”

YUHSD said staff and students had the opportunity to interact with the female pitbull terrier.

After signing a consent form, Vista High School Principal David King walked Lily through the school hallways and classrooms, said YUHSD.

“While we were helping her socialize and get a break from the shelter, her presence on our campus allowed our students to get a better understanding of the role of the Humane Society, how they can volunteer, and how to promote awareness of the shelter’s needs,” King said. “We plan to host dogs like Lily throughout the year to continue to provide them a break from the shelter and positively affect our Lobo community.”

According to YUHSD, HSOY's program is aimed to help reduce kennel stress and provide dogs with enrichment.

It also provides valuable insight into how the dog behaves outside the shelter.

YUHSD said all dogs who are a part of the program have been certified by HSOY for public interactions with people.

YUHSD and HSOY are expanding the program to include more campuses and opportunities.

Cibola High School will be the next campus to get to experience "Dogs Day Out," while Kofa and Gila Ridge High Schools both hosted dogs as part of the program during the last school year.