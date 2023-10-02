Bridget’s Gift pink party on Wednesday!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Buffalo Wild Wings invites you to go pink this Wednesday at the “Bridget’s Pink Party” takeover!

A portion of the proceeds will go to Bridget’s Gift, in memory of Yuma local Bridget Orta Martinez, who lost her battle with breast cancer in February of 2011.

The organization’s mission is to raise breast cancer awareness, educate the community about early detection, and generate funding for breast exams and programs that eradicate breast cancer.

They promise to keep 100% of the proceeds within the Yuma community.

“The number of our Yuma friends who are battling breast cancer and who need help with those day-to-day living expenses just to get by, they don’t know if they’re going to be able to pay their mortgage or their rent. There are real people fighting this disease who need the help, so that’s what we’re here for,” said Bridget's Gift board member, Wendy McKay.

The Buffalo Wild Wings Pink Party will have Rural Metro Firefighters and UYCFA raising money with a 50/50 raffle, a Disney trip giveaway, and breast cancer fighter t-shirts will be on sale.

They will also have pink carnations from Herb and Floral for the ladies while they last, rodeo royalty will pay a visit, and a brand new fully customized razor will be on site with raffle tickets for sale.

That’s this Wednesday, October 4 from 11 a.m. to close.