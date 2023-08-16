Kofa High MCJROTC named Naval Honor School for third time

The program was last awarded the title of Naval Honor School following the 2019-20 school year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) has been named a Naval Honor School for the third time in the last five years.

“This award shows the dedication of the program to the community and district,” Kofa MCJROTC Instructor Maj Todd Birney said. “The hard work displayed by the Cadets encompasses everything the program teaches and accepts as exceptional leadership.”

The Kofa MCJROTC program has been run by Sergeant Major Colen Laarman for the past nine years, along with Instructor Major Todd Birney joining the program in 2017-18.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said both have led their cadets by increasing community service hours and competing in, and winning, more competitions throughout the years.

According to YUHSD, earning the Naval Honor School title gives Laarman and Birney the opportunity to send nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point.

Kofa cadets interested in joining a service academy will also have the advantage of earning recommendation letters from their instructors.

YUHSD said the program is a consistent contender for national titles in competitions which include marksmanship, physical training, and drill.

It has also earned numerous awards and recognitions over the past several years.

YUHSD said the rifle team won their second state title last spring and advanced to the national championships.