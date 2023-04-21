Skip to Content
The Blue Knights of El Centro host Hogs for Dogs

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Blue Knights are hosting their annual Hogs for Dogs event.

The event will happen on Saturday, April 22 at 8 a.m.

Hogs for Dogs is an event where the biker community gets together to do their act of community service by delivering donations to dog shelters in need in the Imperial Valley. 

The Blue Knights are also welcoming the community to help donate dog food, cat food, pet cleaning supplies, towels, and shampoo training pads.  

The donations will be distributed to the Calexico Animal Shelter, Imperial Valley Humane Society, and Dee’s Rescue. 

All of these donations can be dropped off at the Tractor Supply on Bradshaw Ave in El Centro. 

Every dog-related purchase made will also be donated to all three shelters as well. 

