Humane Society of Yuma goes Orange for Animal Cruelty Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This month is widely recognized as a time to renew awareness of the issue of animal cruelty.

During Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is putting on a “Go Orange for Animals” campaign.

One of their dogs, Jack, was shot in the leg, resulting in him breaking his leg and was brought to them in late February.

HSOY mentions Jack is on the road to recovery after surgery and is the mascot of their campaign.

Jack is not the only animal at the shelter recovering from mistreatment.

Animal cruelty continues to be an ongoing problem and can be addressed through education and awareness.

The Humane Society says, in studies, it mentions that there is a direct link between acts of cruelty to animals and violence towards humans.

To raise awareness and show support, the Humane Society of Yuma is asking the community to "Go Orange for Animals!" by wearing orange, or by purchasing a "Go Orange for Animals” wristband or “Stop Animal Cruelty” shirt at the shelter.

The community can help by donating money to help meet the goal of raising $50,000 for the month of April.

And each dollar raised, will be matched by HSOY's donors.

