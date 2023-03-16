Yuma Parks and Recreation hosts Kite Fest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma sky is getting ready for a family event this coming Saturday full of kites!

The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation is hosting a Kite Fest at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

There be food, giveaways and fun for the entire family.

"It's our first kite fest in 7 years it's all about flying kites bring all the family to the paac and it's a free event and it's about it," said Eduardo Marquez, Yuma Parks and Recreation Marketing Specialist.

The event will be at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex on Saturday, March 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and it's free.