Happy Foster Friday: Meet Atlanta

An adorable pup who likes to spin in circles

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Fostered Friday!

Meet Atlanta! Atlanta is an 11-month-old female Australian shepherd mix with beautiful blue eyes and a cute snow nose.

Atlanta has a double recessive gene, which caused her to be mostly blind, she is mildly reactive due to the blindness if she gets startled.

Her foster Crystina Klapp, says that she tends to pace or spin in circles and sometimes will bite at the air like she's trying to catch a treat or toy, but despite those little quirks, she doesn't let it slow her down.

Atlanta loves playing with toys or socks if she manages to find one.

For the most part, she isn’t too noisy, unless she’s in a kennel.

She is happiest when she's around people and she has not met a single person she doesn't like.

Atlanta also walks on a leash, gives kisses, and loves to be petted.

Thank you Crystina for fostering Atlanta.

If you want to give Atlanta a permanent home contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.