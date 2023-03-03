Foster Friday: Meet Todd

An adorable pup who likes toys and people

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Fostered Friday!

Meet Todd!

Todd is a 5-year-old male mixed breed who loves to be near humans.

He likes squeaky toys and going on long walks.

Todd's foster says that he is very gentle with your stuff… he collects a few soft things, like socks and a ball of yarn but just will put them in his bed.

His foster also says he gets along with other dogs and would probably do best in a home that already has one for the companionship.

Todd loves to cuddle and get belly rubs.

Todd also does a happy-hop when he sees you and makes a happy chirp.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.