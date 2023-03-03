Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
March 2, 2023 6:48 PM
Published 10:01 AM

Foster Friday: Meet Todd

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable pup who likes toys and people

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  Happy Fostered Friday! 

Meet Todd! 

Todd is a 5-year-old male mixed breed who loves to be near humans. 

He likes squeaky toys and going on long walks. 

Todd's foster says that he is very gentle with your stuff… he collects a few soft things, like socks and a ball of yarn but just will put them in his bed.

His foster also says he gets along with other dogs and would probably do best in a home that already has one for the companionship.

Todd loves to cuddle and get belly rubs. 

Todd also does a happy-hop when he sees you and makes a happy chirp. 

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content