Hopeful Heart: Meet Monica

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's time to meet our Hopeful Heart of the week.

Meet Monica!

Monica is a 5-year-old female chocolate Labrador retriever mix that seems to have had a tough life.

She came into the shelter as a stray and she is extremely timid and scared.

She is sweet, low maintenance, housebroken, and gets along with cats and dogs.

She is being housed in an office in an attempt to get her to relax.

Monica needs a special adopter that has the time and patience to show her love and help her learn that she will be OK.

Come visit Monica and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Monica or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.