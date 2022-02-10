Animal group to save 50 dogs after their owner died

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Several puppy mills have been a big problem in the state of Missouri.

For the past nine years,the state has been the worst in the nation for bad mills. The Stray Rescue and the Humane Society have been instrumental in protecting those animals.

But Stray Rescue is going on a different type of mission Thursday. They will hit the roads for a big rescue to save 50 dogs who are living in harsh conditions on a property just two hours outside of town. The organization received the call yesterday to rescue the dogs that were left on a property after their owner passed away.

"We will be boots on the ground tomorrow morning and hope to bring every soul home with us," the shelter said.

Unfortunately, some dogs have died on the property.

"There are many dead dogs on the property and others who are starving, to the point that they have no other choice than to eat the deceased dogs. We’re told many are pregnant as well," the organization said.

Currently, their shelter is full, so they are asking the community to help them by opening their hearts and homes to foster one of these dogs.

To foster or donate, visit: strayrescue.org/emergency-rescue

