February 2, 2022
The Year of the Tiger: The celebration of the Chinese New Year 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Chinese new year, also known as the Lunar New Year, is a festival celebrating the start of new beginnings for Chinese culture.

Feb. 1 marks the first day of the Chinese New Year which is a huge celebration for the Chinese community.

“The Chinese New Year it’s around 4,000 years of being celebrated, every year, in the Chinese culture it’s very important because they do care about a new beginning, every year is a new beginning,” said Chinese from Overseas Descendants in Mexicali Emilio Nan Tek Chin Yanez.

The celebration includes two animal dances, certain foods and the use of specific colors all with an important meaning.

The Chinese new year may have started but traditions and celebrations can go on for more than two weeks.

