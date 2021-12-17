Skip to Content
today at 7:39 PM
Published 7:54 PM

35th Annual Christmas Parade of Lights in the Foothills

Adam Klepp

FOX 9's Adam Klepp took to the Foothills with locals, embracing over 100 vehicles

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - At Friday's 35th Annual Foothills Christmas Parade of Lights, 113 different types of vehicles showed up and paraded around a five-mile loop.

Santa, the Grinch and many elves made the trip down from the North Pole were out and about.

The parade of lights also benefitted the Yuma Food Bank, with participants bringing food or money donations to the event.

While this was the 35th annual parade, these two santas were participating for the first time.

But for first timers, they went all out putting their UTVs in the holiday spirit.

“It was an all day thing, all day. This is his and that one’s mine, it took us all day to get ready," Rick Flowers and Norm DeHart says.

If you were unable to make it out Friday night, there are two more parades of lights, one Saturday and one on Sunday.

Everybody meets on the corner of 46th Street and Foothills Boulevard. Each parade is set to start at 6 p.m.

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

