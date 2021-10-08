5th Mayors’ Binational Bike Ride

The Good Stuff

Come on out and get to know your local leaders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get your helmets, knee pads and water bottles ready!

The 4FrontEd organization invites you to their 5th Annual Mayors' Binational Bike Ride.

It’s your chance to come out bright and early and enjoy the cooler temperatures all while getting involved with your community and local leaders.

The event is open to the public and is taking place on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:00 am for registration. The bike ride starts at 8:00 am.

Starting point will be at the Yuma Civic Center.