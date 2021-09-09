Yuma community comes together to ‘Stuff the Shuttle’

The Good Stuff

Organizers of the first ever 'Stuff the Shuttle' food drive credit TV station

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the latest business to call the Desert Southwest home. ATIVO Senior Living provides residents with all the comforts of home.

The assisted living facility prides itself on its values and its nurturing nature when it comes to its residents and staff. It's those values that drove ATIVO staff to find ways to help its new community.

Katherine O'Donald the ATIVO Sales and Marketing Director says that she reached out to the Yuma Community Food Bank and saw there was a need. So, she thought of a way to introduce themselves and help those in need.

On September 3rd, we met with O'Donald and spoke about their 'Stuff the Shuttle' campaign. The mission was to fill one of the facilities shuttles.

O'Donald says that not long after the segment aired, they began to see people dropping off food items. According to O'Donald the visitors credited seeing the story on the news, which in turn inspired them to donate.

ATIVO staff even sweetened the deal by offering lunch to those that donated. ATIVO's donation comes at a time when nonprofits like the Yuma Community Food Banks struggle.

Summers are historically stressful for nonprofits, add a pandemic and the situation becomes dire. If anyone is interested in making a donation to the Yuma Community Food Bank by way of food or a monetary donation the food bank is located at 2404 E. 24th Street.