Yuma Wildcat Alumni Annual Golf Tournament

The YumCats golf tournament is set to begin October first

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona Alumni is set to host this year's Golf tournament on October 1, 2021.

Proceeds from the tournament will go toward scholarships for Yuma students looking to attend the University of Arizona.

https://arizonaalumni.com/event/yuma-yumacats-41st-annual-wildcat-alumni-scholarship-golf-tournament