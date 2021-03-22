Free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day if you’ve been vaccinated

The Good Stuff

(KYMA, KECY) - Free Krispy Kreme doughnut for those who have the COVID vaccine.

Krispy Kreme said starting Monday, anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card will receive an original glazed doughnut every day.

Those who qualified should have at least one of the two shots of the Moderna, Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

But that's not all, Krispy Kreme understands getting the COVID vaccine is a personal choice. Therefore, it is offering a free doughnut and a medium size coffee on Mondays only starting March 29-May 24.

To find the nearest location, click here.