Ballet Yuma presents “The Nutcracker”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ballet Yuma dancers take you on a magical journey into Clara's dream world as she and her Nutcracker Prince travel through the Land of Snow and Land of Sweets.

Ballet Yuma says this will be one performance only due to covid restrictions.

The performance will be Sunday, December 13th, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It will take place at Yuma Catholic High School's football field located at 2100 W. 28th St.

There are three seating options available following social distance protocols.

To purchase your tickets click here.

Kathleen Sinclair, Artistic Director of Ballet Yuma, says “We have been providing excellence in the arts to our surrounding communities for over 27 years, and we couldn’t be prouder of our dancers and our commitment to our Yuma audiences. Though we take great pride in offering the classic Nutcracker version, this year we have added some colorful new choreography to brighten up the palette a bit. Our dancers, as always, are very well-rehearsed and ready to present their fans with the highest quality performances that they can give.”