SoCal grandma expresses gratitude for her best friend

The Good Stuff

Dog and sanitation worker team up to save the day - NBC's Hetty Chang reports

GLENDALE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - A Southern California senior says a recent fall proved she picked the right best friend from her local shelter.

Gwendola Johnson says Sandy rarely leaves her side.

"He's a good dog - he's always a good dog." Johnson said.

Sandy is a rescue dog, but recently he did the saving.

Gwendola Johnson's dog saved her when she fell in here driveway.

"I walked out the front door, and tripped on something and fell, didn't really hurt myself … but I couldn't get up. When the man walked up the driveway - Sandy saw him … I said go get him!" she explains.

And that's exactly what Sandy did. Johnson's video doorbell captured the dog in action, wagging his tail and barking at the other hero in this story, Glendale sanitation worker, Kirk White.

Sanitation worker Kirk White helped Johnson after Sandy got his attention.

"The way he was barking, like I have something to show you - come follow me this way, there's something I want you to see." White said about the dog.

Johnson's granddaughter showed us where she fell. The home is on a steep hill, hidden from anyone's view.

"Just having the dog alert me trying to get my attention very much helped out." said White.

But Johnson's granddaughter, Cheryl Malvar, is grateful for White's help as well.

"We are so thankful he was here, and he actually followed Sandy and went over and helped her - because not many people do that anymore." said Malvar.

Johnson says it's good to know she now has two best friends watching out for her.

Johnson's best friend, Sandy

"Sandy was a good boy - and Kurt came up the driveway right about the right time." she shares.