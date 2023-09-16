Varsity Blitz Week 5

Local on local matchups take off including rivalries between the Kofa Kings and Yuma Criminals, Gila Ridge Hawks and Cibola Raiders, and Yuma Catholic Shamrocks come out strong in home opener

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gila Ridge Hawks and Cibola Raiders both looking for their first win of the season in their fourth game and the Hawks go on to win 52-26.

The Kofa Kings and Yuma Criminals meeting for the 63rd time Friday night, a rivalry that goes back to 1961. The Criminals get their first win of the season 49-0.

It's been a long four weeks for the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks as they waited their turn to play at home on Ricky Gwynn Stadium and it paid off. Shamrocks remain undefeated against Thatcher Eagles 42-20.

The Antelope Rams also take home the W against the Kingman Academy Tigers 35-14.

Over in Imperial County, Calexico Bulldogs looking to stay undefeated against the Holtville Vikings but come up short 28-13.

The Palo Verde Yellow Jackets came into town to take on the Imperial Tigers. The Yellow Jackets could not sting the Tigers and go home with a loss of 14-0.

The Calipatria Hornets went into overtime with the Southwest SD Raiders and couldn't hold on, falling short a touchdown 21-14.

As for Thursday night football, the Central Spartans took on the undefeated Granite Hills Eagles. The Spartans could not break their winning streak losing 34-6.

As for road games, the San Pasqual Warriors lost 58-20 to St. John Paul II Lions, Brawley Wildcats clawed their way to victory winning 33-7 against the University City Centurions, and the Southwest Eagles took on the La Quinta Blackhawks losing 50-20.