NBC 11 Sports: Footballs and Flyovers

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Soon after the completion of the NFL and AFC Championship games, employees at the Wilson Factory in Ada, Ohio, start logging some overtime. The task, making footballs for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

“We were here watching the games and then 10:30 p.m. rolls around and the games are over, we’re starting to make footballs," Wilson plant manager Andy Wentling said. "Nobody else in the world gets to do what we’re doing. I’m getting goosebumps again talking about it. It’s really cool to know we’re in here making footballs and getting ready for the game."

Wilson employees make footballs at the NFL experience at the Phoenix Convention Center

Wentling says a total 228 balls will be made for the biggest game in the NFL.

"So, it's pretty exciting," Wentling said. "Pretty exciting to see that ball being used in the game. We always like to sit down, watch the game and enjoy some snacks and whatnot just to make sure our product performs like it is supposed to."

From the field to the air, a special crew made up the Super Bowl flyover. For the first time ever, an all female crew performed the flyover as Chris Stapleton sang the National Anthem.