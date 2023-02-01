Small businesses draw big business for Chiefs fans

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Businesses are offering new designs and tattoo deals for Chiefs fans to show their pride.

"As our teams have gotten better and better over the years, and we've got really great role models, I think it just puts a lot of excitement behind the KC," said Michele Dawbarn, owner of SewKC.

Those two letters, sewn into the fabric, are seen on shirts and hats across town thanks to small businesses, like SewKC.

"I've just always been proud of Kansas City," said Dawbarn.

A love Dawbarn and her husband and SewKC's other owner, Johnny, share.

"You know Travis Kelce always has amazing quotes. He's always dropping those one liners," Dawbarn's husband spoke.

Permanent fandom

Kansas Citians are pretty great at showing their pride for the city. With yet another Super Bowl appearance, people are making their fandom a bit more permanent.

"At the end of the day it's faith. You have to have faith in your team," said Luis Ramirez, owner of La Plaza Tattoo.

Ramirez is also a big fan of the Chiefs; so much so, he's offering $50 Chiefs tattoos to anyone who wants to permanently show their pride.

"Being part of the wave, you know what I'm saying, we are living in the moment right now so that's where we're at," Ramirez further spoke.

One such person, who goes by the name of Miranda, is taking up on Ramirez's offer saying, "I'm going to like it. I'm going to love it."

Once Ramirez completes the tattoo, Miranda will soon show off her Chiefs pride.

"Oh I'm loving it. We're going to do Mahomes on this one next."