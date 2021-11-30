CBS 13 Sports: Winter sports wrap up

Winter sports are in full go mode across the desert southwest with basketball and soccer taking over the headlines

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Cibola Raiders boys soccer team scored three goals in the first have and three more in the second half versus cross town rival Yuma on Tuesday night and escaped Yuma's northside with a 6-0 victory.

"We played well for a first game versus a good tem," Cibola head coach Bryan Claudio said. "Proud of the way the guys overcame jitters and adapted to the game."

Senior Adrian Canez scored a hattrick for the Raiders and added an assist. Osvaldo Fuentes pitched in with two helpers while Enrique Rivas, Jimmy Quintero and Damian Yanez netted a goal each in the win.

The complete highlights and scoreboard can be seen in the CBS 13 sportscast.