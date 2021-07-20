CBS 13 Sports: Suns season burns out in NBA Finals

13 Sportscasts

After winning the first two games of the NBA Finals, Phoenix Suns lose four straight to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Phoenix Suns were the best road team in the NBA during the 2020-2021 season. When they needed a win most away from Phoenix, they couldn't get it. Phoenix blew a 2-0 series lead to the Milwaukee Bucks who, on Tuesday night, put the final nail in the Suns coffin with a 105-98 win in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points and was named NBA Finals MVP. This is the second title in franchise history for Milwaukee, their last title came back in 1971 when they were led by Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.