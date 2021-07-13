Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: Euro Cup Racism

Soccer fans in England are offering support for three players who missed penalty kicks during Sunday's final versus Italy

LONDON, England ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Three England players who missed penalty kicks in a sudden- death shootout that decided the final match of the European Soccer Championship against Italy have received harsh and racist criticism.  Marcus Rashford, Jaden Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were blasted with racist abuse online after the game. All three players are black. Police are tracking those abusive posts, trying to find the people responsible.  Others are pointing fingers at top officials, accused of enabling the racists.

