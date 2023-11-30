Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sportscast: Yuma Catholic ready for championship

Published 10:48 PM

The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks are ready for the 4A football championship game, Gila Ridge boys hoops host West Point, and San Luis boys soccer home opener.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic is set to play for the fourth football state title in school history tomorrow against Canyon Del Oro. Head Coach Rhett Stallworth, running back Tayt Ford, and linebacker Rocky Stallworth give their thoughts. Gila Ridge boys basketball ____ at home against West Point. San Luis boys soccer won 3-0 over Dobson at home. Yuma Catholic girls basketball beat Central 39-33 in the Imperial basketball tournament.

