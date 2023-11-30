NBC 11 Sportscast: Yuma Catholic ready for championship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic is set to play for the fourth football state title in school history tomorrow against Canyon Del Oro. Head Coach Rhett Stallworth, running back Tayt Ford, and linebacker Rocky Stallworth give their thoughts. Gila Ridge boys basketball ____ at home against West Point. San Luis boys soccer won 3-0 over Dobson at home. Yuma Catholic girls basketball beat Central 39-33 in the Imperial basketball tournament.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.