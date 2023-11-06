NBC 11 Sports: Twice as nice!

Arizona Western men's and women's soccer teams advance to NJCAA tournament

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the third straight season, the Arizona Western Matadors Men's Soccer team is headed to the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship after beating Salt Lake 2-1 in the West District Championship Game on Saturday night at Matador Soccer Field.

Also on Saturday, for the second time in program history the Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women's Soccer team punched its ticket to the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer Championship with a 2-0 win over Salt Lake to win the West District title.

Arizona Western qualifies for the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer Championship in Wichita, Kan., for the second time in program history and the first time since the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, the men's team qualifies for the program's fourth trip to the national tournament and their third straight. The 2023 NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship will be held in Wichita, Kan., getting underway on November 12.

The NJCAA selection show will be held on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. AZ time.