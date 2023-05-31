NBC 11 Sports: More college signings rule the day from the Imperial Valley to a pair of Yuma teammates sticking together

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Several more athletes from both Yuma and the Imperial Valley put pen to paper on Wednesday, extending their athletic and academic journeys.

In Yuma, it was the story of two teammates sticking together without even leaving their backyard - as Cibola's Derek Stanley and Jared Arias both signed their commitment to Arizona Western College hoops.

Over in the Imperial Valley, Brawley Wildcat standout Tanner Carranza became the next student-athlete in line to make the jump to the Division I level - signing with New Mexico State University to play baseball. Carranza shined in his senior year behind the dish and with his bat, hitting .486.

In the short trip to Holtville, it was trio of signings to cap the day off - with two of them coming from the same team, and the same family.

Cousins Kalli Strahm and Kamryn Walker will be taking their talents to the softball diamond at the college level while their season with Holtville continues in the state playoffs on Thursday. Kalli signed with Cal Lutheran University, while Kamryn signed with Vanguard University.

Meanwhile, by their side was Holtville wrestler, Melanie Herrera. Melanie wrestled for the Vikings in her junior season and then moved to the Phoenix area where she came up just one spot short of placing in the state tournament - before coming back to graduate in Holtville.

Instead of wrestling, she will actually be headed to McKendree University to play rugby.